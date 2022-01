Special conversation with Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma regarding UP Elections 2022

The UP assembly elections will be fought on the basis of OBC votes. In the candidates declared by the Samajwadi Party so far, there are a large number of candidates from backward communities. Compared to Samajwadi Party, BJP has bet on 76 OBCs out of 196 candidates. UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma spoke to Zee News about the elections.