Special preparations for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' in Kashmir

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 75th anniversary of Independence Day will be celebrated as Amrit Mahotsav across the country. In this proud moment, women of Kashmir are also taking part enthusiastically. Women from a small village in Kupwara, north Kashmir, are making the National Flag by hand embroidery

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
