Speed ​​News: The conspiracy of the bomb blasts on Diwali revealed

| Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

Diwali Bomb Blast Conspiracy has been revealed. As per the sources, a letter has been found from Haridwar railway station where it is written that there was a plan of multiple blasts at many places. Due to this, the security has been beefed up.