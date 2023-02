videoDetails

Speeding truck hits three buses, more than 13 people died

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

A horrific accident has happened in MP's Rewa. The speeding truck hit three buses. In this incident, more than 13 people died while more than 50 people were injured. After the incident, CM Shivraj reached Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in Rewa to meet the injured.