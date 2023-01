videoDetails

Spicejet Flight: Misbehavior with air hostess in Delhi-Hyderabad flight, crew offloaded

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

SpiceJet on Monday offloaded a Hyderabad-bound passenger at the Delhi airport for inappropriate behaviour. The incident took place in Spicejet flight SG-8133 traveling from Delhi to Hyderabad.