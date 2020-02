Spilt in Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters

Differences have reportedly appeared among the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters over talks with the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors as one faction is pressing for separate talks with the officials. This comes a day after the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors - Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - told the Shaheen Bagh protestors that terms and conditions of the talks will be decided by them.