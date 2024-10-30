videoDetails

Diwali 2024: Ground Report From Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 07:00 PM IST

Grand inauguration of Diwali festival in Ayodhya. CM Yogi pulled the chariot of Lord Ram and did his coronation. After some time, Saryu Ghat will be illuminated with 28 lakh diyas.