Diwali 2024: Ground Report From Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Grand inauguration of Diwali festival in Ayodhya. CM Yogi pulled the chariot of Lord Ram and did his coronation. After some time, Saryu Ghat will be illuminated with 28 lakh diyas.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Ruckus over Diwali Celebrations in Mumbai!
Play Icon43:06
Taal Thok Ke: Ruckus over Diwali Celebrations in Mumbai!
Rajpath: Will Yogi-Akhilesh win 2027 with 'Batenge to Katenge?'
Play Icon22:15
Rajpath: Will Yogi-Akhilesh win 2027 with 'Batenge to Katenge?'
Badhir News: Ayodhya all set for Deepotsav 2024
Play Icon04:28
Badhir News: Ayodhya all set for Deepotsav 2024
Play Icon05:06
"Am A Normal Girl": Jaya Kishori Responds In Row Over Dior Bag
Why do Hindus Worship Yamraj on Diwali?
Play Icon17:08
Why do Hindus Worship Yamraj on Diwali?

