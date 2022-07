Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as the new President of Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickremesinghe has become the new President of the country amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Emergency is currently in force in the country.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

