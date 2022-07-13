Sri Lanka Presidential Election: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has run away by throwing the country into the fire of economic crisis. According to reports, he is accompanied by his wife and bodyguard. At the same time, people have now camped outside Prime Minister's house

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

