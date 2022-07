Srilanka Crisis: Protesters capture Sri Lanka's official news channel

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has run away by throwing the country into the fire of economic crisis. Meanwhile, protesters have captured the official news channel of Sri Lanka.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

