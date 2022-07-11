NewsVideos

SriLanka Economic Crisis: Amidst the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, consensus was reached on the all-party government

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, in a meeting with the Prime Minister it has been decided that the entire cabinet of the country willl resign together. The meeting between PM and Cabinet was held at the PMO in Sri Lanka.

|Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 06:59 PM IST
Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, in a meeting with the Prime Minister it has been decided that the entire cabinet of the country willl resign together. The meeting between PM and Cabinet was held at the PMO in Sri Lanka.

All Videos

A nationwide security audit of passenger ropeways, cable cars has been ordered by NDRF
A nationwide security audit of passenger ropeways, cable cars has been ordered by NDRF
Sri Lankans have occupied the Palace, President quits
Sri Lankans have occupied the Palace, President quits
Politics of Corruption is Congress's work, says Sudhanshu Trivedi
5:14
Politics of Corruption is Congress's work, says Sudhanshu Trivedi
Can too much vitamin D cause health issues: Here is what experts say |Zee English News| Health
Can too much vitamin D cause health issues: Here is what experts say |Zee English News| Health
Badhir News: Protest intensifies against 'Sir Tan Se Juda Gang'
4:4
Badhir News: Protest intensifies against 'Sir Tan Se Juda Gang'

Trending Videos

A nationwide security audit of passenger ropeways, cable cars has been ordered by NDRF
Sri Lankans have occupied the Palace, President quits
5:14
Politics of Corruption is Congress's work, says Sudhanshu Trivedi
Can too much vitamin D cause health issues: Here is what experts say |Zee English News| Health
4:4
Badhir News: Protest intensifies against 'Sir Tan Se Juda Gang'
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis,Gotabaya Rajapaksa,Sri Lanka crisis,economic crisis in sri lanka,sri lanka economic crisis latest news,sri lankan economic crisis,crisis in sri lanka,Sri Lanka,sri lanka financial crisis,sri lanka economy crisis,sri lankan economy crisis,Sri Lanka economy,economic emergency in sri lanka,Economic crisis,srilanka economic crisis,food crisis sri lanka,Sri Lanka news,sri lanka cabinet resign,Sri Lanka Cabinet,