SSC Scam: ED raids Arpita Mukherjee's three nail parlors

ED is continuously tightening the grip on Arpita Mukherjee in the teacher recruitment scam. In this matter, new revelations are being made one after the other. ED is continuously raiding many places of Arpita Mukherjee. ED has now raided Arpita's three nail parlors.

|Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 08:22 PM IST
ED is continuously tightening the grip on Arpita Mukherjee in the teacher recruitment scam. In this matter, new revelations are being made one after the other. ED is continuously raiding many places of Arpita Mukherjee. ED has now raided Arpita's three nail parlors.

