Story of martyr viplav tripathi

Terrorists targeted Colonel Biplab Tripathi, the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles in Manipur. After which he became a martyr. Colonel Tripathi was returning with his family when the attack took place. Apart from Colonel Tripathi, his wife and son also died in this attack. Tripathi was a resident of Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. He had joined the army in the year 2001.