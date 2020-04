Strawberry farmers feel ‘lockdown’ heat as season set to end

COVID-19 is also affecting fruits and vegetables crops amid lockdown. The strawberry crop is also feeling the heat as farmers are not able to take the fruit to the ‘mandis’ due to the lockdown. According to a farmer, they started seed sowing in the month of October which continues to grow till May but due to the lockdown and the hailstorm they are incurring loss. Strawberry farmers are destroying their crops over a lack of demand and the distortion of the supply chain due to lockdown.