Strict arrangements will be made for the security of 'Rahul Gandhi' in Punjab and J&K

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

India couples journey is now about to reach the final stage. Concrete arrangements have been made for the security of Rahul Gandhi in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Bharat Jodo Yatra is now going to pass through these two states.