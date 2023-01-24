NewsVideos
videoDetails

Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR For 10 To 20 Seconds

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. Tremors felt for about 10 to 20 seconds.

All Videos

Delhi Police May File Chargesheet In Shraddha Murder Case Today
5:57
Delhi Police May File Chargesheet In Shraddha Murder Case Today
Rahul Gandhi Holds A Press Conference In Jammu Kashmir During Bharat Jodo Yatra
7:23
Rahul Gandhi Holds A Press Conference In Jammu Kashmir During Bharat Jodo Yatra
Watch how couple is romancing carelessly on a moving bike
18:16
Watch how couple is romancing carelessly on a moving bike
Delhi Mayor Election: Uproar during the oath of nominated councilors, AAP leaders raised slogans
13:33
Delhi Mayor Election: Uproar during the oath of nominated councilors, AAP leaders raised slogans
Digvijaya Singh asks for evidence on surgical strike, Congress says, 'this is his personal opinion'
20:41
Digvijaya Singh asks for evidence on surgical strike, Congress says, 'this is his personal opinion'

Trending Videos

5:57
Delhi Police May File Chargesheet In Shraddha Murder Case Today
7:23
Rahul Gandhi Holds A Press Conference In Jammu Kashmir During Bharat Jodo Yatra
18:16
Watch how couple is romancing carelessly on a moving bike
13:33
Delhi Mayor Election: Uproar during the oath of nominated councilors, AAP leaders raised slogans
20:41
Digvijaya Singh asks for evidence on surgical strike, Congress says, 'this is his personal opinion'
Earthquake,Earthquake today,Earthquake in Delhi today,Earthquake in Delhi,earthquake in delhi today 2022,Earthquake in Delhi NCR,earthquake in delhi ncr today,Delhi NCR,delhi ncr earthquake today,Delhi NCR earthquake,delhi ncr earthquake news,tremors,tremors felt in Delhi,tremors felt in delhi ncr,earthquake magnitude,earthquake magnitude delhi,delhi earthquake 2023,2023 earthquake,2023 earthquake in delhi,earthquake 2023 in delhi,Breaking News,Hindi News,