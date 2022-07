Strong earthquake tremors felt in Philippines

Strong tremors have been felt in the Philippines, whose intensity was 7.1 on the Richter scale. So far no information has been received about any damage.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

