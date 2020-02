Stung by ED's AAP-PFI claim, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal dares probe body to arrest Sanjay Singh

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources claimed that senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has links with the Delhi unit chief of Kerala-based Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 6 lashed out at the ED accusing the probe agency of working as per the BJP's orders. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that the ED is doing politics and if Sanjay Singh has committed any crime then he should be arrested.