Subramanian Swamy Exclusive: The claims of the Muslim side on the Gyanvapi case have no merit: Swamy

In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Varanasi court has given a verdict in favor of the Hindu side. The court dismissed the petition of Anjuman Intejamia Committee. The court has ruled in favor of the five female Hindu parties. So after the court's decision, Zee News had an exclusive conversation with BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. Swamy said that the decision of the district court is correct.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

