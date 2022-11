Sudhanshu Trivedi said If a Muslim criticizes, then why fatwa'

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 06:03 PM IST

Zee Manch Gujarat 2022: BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi spoke with impunity on the stage of Zee Manch Gujarat 2022. He said that where there are only mosques, what is the quarrel there? Why do bombs explode in Kabul? Sudhanshu Trivedi gave his opinion on many issues including Pakistan, Bangladesh partition.