videoDetails

Sukesh Chandrashekhar made serious allegations against Nora Fatehi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

This time Sukesh has written the letter regarding the dispute between Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez. Sukesh Chandrasekhar has written that 'Nora wanted me to leave Jacqueline'