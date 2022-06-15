Sundhashu Trivedi showed the mirror to the Congress leaders who created a ruckus

After the arrival of Rahul Gandhi at the ED office, the fierce protest of Congress workers continues. Party workers have burnt tires while raising slogans on the road. On this whole incident, BJP spokesperson Sundhashu Trivedi said that the real face of Congress has come to the fore.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

