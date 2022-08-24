NewsVideos

Sunil Singh's supporters protest against CBI raid

Raids are being conducted at the houses of Lalu Prasad Yadav's relatives in Bihar. RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Ahmed's house has been raided in Madhubani, whereas earlier the CBI has raided the house of RJD's MLC Sunil Singh. During this, supporters of Sunil Singh have protests against the CBI raid.

|Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
Raids are being conducted at the houses of Lalu Prasad Yadav's relatives in Bihar. RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Ahmed's house has been raided in Madhubani, whereas earlier the CBI has raided the house of RJD's MLC Sunil Singh. During this, supporters of Sunil Singh have protests against the CBI raid.

All Videos

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 First Drive Review - Can it reignite the dead segment?
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 First Drive Review - Can it reignite the dead segment?
Ground Report: CBI Raids Tejashwi Yadav's Mall In Gurugram
4:5
Ground Report: CBI Raids Tejashwi Yadav's Mall In Gurugram
Desh Superfast: CBI Raids Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav's Mall In Gurugram
8:4
Desh Superfast: CBI Raids Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav's Mall In Gurugram
BJP again attacked AAP over Delhi's liquor policy
20:59
BJP again attacked AAP over Delhi's liquor policy
ED recovers AK-47 rifles from residence of close aide of CM Hemant Soren
1:34
ED recovers AK-47 rifles from residence of close aide of CM Hemant Soren

Trending Videos

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 First Drive Review - Can it reignite the dead segment?
4:5
Ground Report: CBI Raids Tejashwi Yadav's Mall In Gurugram
8:4
Desh Superfast: CBI Raids Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav's Mall In Gurugram
20:59
BJP again attacked AAP over Delhi's liquor policy
1:34
ED recovers AK-47 rifles from residence of close aide of CM Hemant Soren
cbi raids rjd mlc,sunil singh news,bihar cbi raid live,Bihar news,sunil singh ebi raid news,bihar rjd mlc,bihar news live udpates,bihar breaking,latest bihar cbi raids,rjd mlc sunil singh,cbi raid bihar live,live cbi news,bihar lalu rjd,floor test,bihar news live sunil singh,Sunil Singh,CM Nitish Kumar,sunil singh rjd,hindi news live,latest bihar news,Breaking News,bihar floor test,bihar news latest,Lalu Yadav,Nitish Kumar,Hindi,ashfaq kareem,