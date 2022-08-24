Sunil Singh's supporters protest against CBI raid

Raids are being conducted at the houses of Lalu Prasad Yadav's relatives in Bihar. RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Ahmed's house has been raided in Madhubani, whereas earlier the CBI has raided the house of RJD's MLC Sunil Singh. During this, supporters of Sunil Singh have protests against the CBI raid.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 04:36 PM IST

