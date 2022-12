videoDetails

Super 80: Ministry of Health calls important meeting after the entry of New COVID Variant BF.7 in India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 09:31 AM IST

Ministry of Health will hold an important meeting today after the entry of the New COVID Variant BF.7 in India. In this meeting, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will discuss the current situation of Covid with health ministers of all the states.