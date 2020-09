Supplementary chargesheet on Delhi riots: Names of Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury on the list

According to a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav are among people whose names appear in a disclosure statement of an accused in riots that broke out in Delhi in February.