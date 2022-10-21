NewsVideos

Supporters protest over disqualification of former PM Imran Khan | Watch

|Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 05:26 PM IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been banned from contesting elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan has disqualified Imran Khan.

All Videos

Massive fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi
3:23
Massive fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi
TET candidates protest in Kolkata over recruitment, Section 144 imposed
4:38
TET candidates protest in Kolkata over recruitment, Section 144 imposed
Badhir News: TET candidates protest in Kolkata over recruitment
3:39
Badhir News: TET candidates protest in Kolkata over recruitment
Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan for five years
16:22
Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan for five years
Hollywood diva Paris Hilton turns into desi avatar for Ruby Rush launch in Mumbai
Hollywood diva Paris Hilton turns into desi avatar for Ruby Rush launch in Mumbai

Trending Videos

3:23
Massive fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi
4:38
TET candidates protest in Kolkata over recruitment, Section 144 imposed
3:39
Badhir News: TET candidates protest in Kolkata over recruitment
16:22
Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan for five years
Hollywood diva Paris Hilton turns into desi avatar for Ruby Rush launch in Mumbai
Election Commission,Election Commission of Pakistan,Imran Khan,news updates pakistan,Chief Election Commissioner,elections commission of pakistan,Elections Commission,imran khan disqualified,latest pakistan news,pakistani news,Pakistan,election commission latest news,Pakistan news,Election Commissioner,election commission's verdict,elecrion commission,imran khan latest,imran khan jalsa,imran khan news,imran khan speech today,Imran Khan PTI,Breaking News,