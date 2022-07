Supreme Court gets tough on Nupur's controversial remarks

The Supreme Court castigated suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for comments on Prophet Muhammad, saying her remarks are disturbing and smack of arrogance.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

