Supreme Court gives these instructions on Idgah case

On the Idgah case of Bengaluru, the Supreme Court has directed both the parties to maintain status quo. Tomorrow there will be no Ganesh festival in Idgah.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

