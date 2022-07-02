Supreme Court On Nupur Sharma: 'Udaipur' incident because of Nupur?

BJP leader Nupur Sharma is “single-handedly responsible" for what is happening in the country, the Supreme Court said on Friday over her comments on Prophet Muhammad that triggered massive anger among Gulf nations and protests in India. Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, the SC-bench further observed that her “loose tongue" has not only “set the entire country on fire", but she is also responsible for the unfortunate incident in Udaipur.

| Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

BJP leader Nupur Sharma is “single-handedly responsible" for what is happening in the country, the Supreme Court said on Friday over her comments on Prophet Muhammad that triggered massive anger among Gulf nations and protests in India. Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, the SC-bench further observed that her “loose tongue" has not only “set the entire country on fire", but she is also responsible for the unfortunate incident in Udaipur.