Supreme Court raises questions on non-arrest of Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur Violence Case

Terming as "unfortunate" the incident of death of eight people, including four farmers, in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 as "unfortunate", the Supreme Court on Thursday sought a status report from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the status of the FIR registered in the case and till date Asked for details of arrests.