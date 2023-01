videoDetails

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on bail plea of accused Ashish Mishra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

Lakhimpur Kheri Murder Case accused Ashish Mishra to appear in Supreme Court today. The Supreme Court will give its verdict on the bail plea of ​​Ashish Mishra. A case had been filed against him for crushing farmers with his vehicle.