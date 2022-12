videoDetails

Suspense regarding the name of CM will end soon in Himachal Pradesh

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh can get its new Chief Minister today. A meeting of the Legislature Party has been called in the Assembly. Congress leader Sundar Singh Thakur has given information about this. In the next hour, the people of Himachal Pradesh can get a new CM.