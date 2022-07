Suspicious drone sighting in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba has created a sensation

Suspicious drone sighting in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba has created a sensation. Villagers have informed the police about the sighting of suspicious drones. The police is investigating the matter.

| Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Suspicious drone sighting in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba has created a sensation. Villagers have informed the police about the sighting of suspicious drones. The police is investigating the matter.