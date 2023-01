videoDetails

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Retaliates On Challenge Given To Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

Swami Avimukteshwaranand has given a big challenge to of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri. He asked, 'If there is any divine power, then repair the cracks of Joshimath.' Swami Avimukteshwaranand has now retaliated on this challenge. Know what all he said in this report.