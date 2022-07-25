Swearing-in Ceremony: Former President Ram Nath Kovind and President Murmu seen changing chairs

President Draupadi Murmu has taken oath as the President today. During the swearing-in ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament, a picture is being discussed in which former President Ram Nath Kovind and President Droupadi Murmu were seen changing chairs.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

President Draupadi Murmu has taken oath as the President today. During the swearing-in ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament, a picture is being discussed in which former President Ram Nath Kovind and President Droupadi Murmu were seen changing chairs.