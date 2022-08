T Raja Controversial Speech: BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims - Asaduddin Owaisi

Controversy continues after the controversial statement of BJP MLA Raja Singh. Talking to Zee News on the matter, Asaduddin Owaisi has said that efforts are being made to suppress Muslims.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 03:09 PM IST

