T20 World Cup 2022: These are the reasons behind India's defeat in semi-final match?

| Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 12:42 AM IST

The second semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 was played between India and England at the Adelaide ground. In this match, Team India started by losing the toss and ended by losing the match. Team India's bowling against England was a complete flop, due to which India had to face defeat. Team India has gone out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with this defeat.