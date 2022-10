T20 World Cup: Fans have full faith in Rohit Sharma, 'If Rohit hits runs, India will win'

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match is going to be a neck to neck competition. A few cricket experts have a belief that both the teams have equal chance of winning. In this report, see how India-Pakistan fans have expressed their confidence in Rohit Sharma.