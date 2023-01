videoDetails

T20 World Cup Final: India's daughters created history, won the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup for the first time

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

Ind vs Eng U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: The Indian Under-19 women's team created history and captured the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup trophy for the first time on Sunday. This is a huge achievement for the Indian Under-19 women's team.