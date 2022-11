T20 World Cup Pakistan-England: Shoaib Akhtar furious at the trollers for Pakistan's defeat

| Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 09:37 PM IST

England's team has become champion for the second time by defeating Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Earlier, England had become champion in 2010 as well. On this defeat of Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar while talking to Zee News was seen raging at the trollers