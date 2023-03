videoDetails

Taak Thok Ke: The government does not listen to opposition says SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadoria

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

With the statement of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, political debate has once again started in the country. Owaisi has asked Muslims to strengthen political leadership. In Taal Thok ke show, the SP spokesperson said that if the 'government' listens to the opposition, the country will go on the path of progress.