Taal Thok Ke: About eight thousand madrasas unrecognized in Uttar Pradesh

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

The survey work of madrasas in Uttar Pradesh has been completed. It has been found in this survey that about 8000 madrasas are unrecognized in Uttar Pradesh.. While Maulana Arshad Madani has said on the survey that 'government help is not needed'. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party MLA from Aligarh Nawab Khan Jan has said that The government is pretending and deceiving.