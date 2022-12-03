NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: 'Abusing' PM Modi will cost the Congress heavily? Congress

|Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
As the voting in Gujarat is reaching its last stage, the issues are also gaining momentum. In the second phase in Gujarat, voting will be held on December 5 for a total of 93 assembly seats in 14 districts. Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leader and former MP V.S. Ugrappa have called Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bhasmasur, on which politics has heated up. BJP has attacked Congress by holding a press conference. Watch the debate in Taal Thok Ke today on this issue.

All Videos

4-year-old boy infected with Japanese Encephalitis in Maharashtra; What are the symptoms and causes
4-year-old boy infected with Japanese Encephalitis in Maharashtra; What are the symptoms and causes
Cyber ​​Attack on AIIMS: China behind cyber attack on AIIMS?
5:39
Cyber ​​Attack on AIIMS: China behind cyber attack on AIIMS?
Executive Engineer Caught With Bribe: 'Treasure' found at engineer's house.
4:1
Executive Engineer Caught With Bribe: 'Treasure' found at engineer's house.
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: BJP counterattacks on '100' abuses
15:18
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: BJP counterattacks on '100' abuses
Tilak Nagar Murder Updates: Another murder like Shraddha in Delhi.
7:53
Tilak Nagar Murder Updates: Another murder like Shraddha in Delhi.

Trending Videos

4-year-old boy infected with Japanese Encephalitis in Maharashtra; What are the symptoms and causes
5:39
Cyber ​​Attack on AIIMS: China behind cyber attack on AIIMS?
4:1
Executive Engineer Caught With Bribe: 'Treasure' found at engineer's house.
15:18
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: BJP counterattacks on '100' abuses
7:53
Tilak Nagar Murder Updates: Another murder like Shraddha in Delhi.
Taal thok ke,PM Modi,vs ugrappa on modi,ugrappa on modi,vs ugrappa on pm modi,VS Ugrappa,PM Narendra Modi,Narendra Modi,ugrappa angry on modi,vs ugrappa on modi lok sabha polls,vs ugrappa slams modi,congress on pm modi,ugrappa about modi,vs ugrappa on bjp,ugrappa on ramulu,ugrappa,Modi,vs ugrappa ouestion,ugrappa congress,congrees remark on pm modi,congress leader on pm modi,ugrappa speech,vs ugrappa news,vs ugrappa latest news,vs ugrappa speech,