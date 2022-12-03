Taal Thok Ke: 'Abusing' PM Modi will cost the Congress heavily? Congress

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

As the voting in Gujarat is reaching its last stage, the issues are also gaining momentum. In the second phase in Gujarat, voting will be held on December 5 for a total of 93 assembly seats in 14 districts. Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leader and former MP V.S. Ugrappa have called Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bhasmasur, on which politics has heated up. BJP has attacked Congress by holding a press conference. Watch the debate in Taal Thok Ke today on this issue.