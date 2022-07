Taal Thok Ke: Are funds being raised in the country to promote extremist agenda?

Fundraising is being done in the country itself to increase the radical agenda? Funds raised in Pilibhit, UP to incite religious violence. Dawat-e-Islami organization accused of raising funds.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

Fundraising is being done in the country itself to increase the radical agenda? Funds raised in Pilibhit, UP to incite religious violence. Dawat-e-Islami organization accused of raising funds.