Taal Thok Ke: Argument on 'Hindu-Muslim' only?

| Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

In Gujarat, a video of Congress candidate Chandan Thakor is going viral, in which he is saying that only Muslims can save this country. Politics has started on his viral video. Congress spokesperson Nishant Rawal said that the Gujarat elections will be fought on the factors of inflation, corruption, unemployment and malnutrition. He further said that the Congress party believes in uplifting all sections of society.