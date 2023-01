videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Bhaijaan's 'provocative politics'!

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently gave his opinion on Islam and Muslims. Against which now AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a scathing attack. Owaisi said that Islam was and will remain an integral part of India. After which CM Yogi Adityanath said that PM Modi does the work of connecting and some people do the work of breaking. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.