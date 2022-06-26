Taal Thok Ke : Can Balasaheb's name save Uddhav's government and his party?

There seems to be no end to the ongoing political battle in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has been continuously making an appeal to the rebel MLAs to return but they are showing no signs of return to the party. In such a situation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has challenged Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs. He said that there is only one 'Baap' in Shiv Sena. Now the real question is can Balasaheb's name save Uddhav's government and his party?

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 07:44 PM IST

There seems to be no end to the ongoing political battle in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has been continuously making an appeal to the rebel MLAs to return but they are showing no signs of return to the party. In such a situation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has challenged Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs. He said that there is only one 'Baap' in Shiv Sena. Now the real question is can Balasaheb's name save Uddhav's government and his party?