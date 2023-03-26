NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Adityanath targets Priyanka Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
The entire family of Congress had gathered at Rajghat in the national capital Delhi. The reason behind this was the cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's parliament membership. Priyanka Gandhi today came out in support of her brother Rahul Gandhi and said that the Prime Minister of the country is a coward. After which CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi hit back at Priyanka. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.

