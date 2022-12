videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Congress is confused on PM Modi?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 09:54 PM IST

Once again there is a ruckus on the statement of senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. While answering questions from journalists, Mani Shankar Aiyar has already told India to be broken. He said that today India is already divided on the basis of caste and religion. It is the people of the Sangh Parivar who are involved in breaking India into pieces. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.