Taal Thok Ke: Congress session, tension with 'Modi-BJP'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

The session of the Congress party is going on in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Today in Raipur session, Rahul Gandhi himself has taken charge. Attacking PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that we are satyagrahis, he is satyagrahis. So at the same time, Rahul has also given his statement on China and nationalism. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.